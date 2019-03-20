EN
    20:33, 20 March 2019

    Kazakh President, National Bank Chairman have talks

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Dossayev, the Akorda press service reports.

    Dossayev reported on the current situation at the country's momentary and financial market and gold and foreign currency reserves, further measures for realization of monetary policy aimed at maintaining low inflation and preventing speculations in tenge exchange rate trading.

    Tokayev charged the National Bank Chairman to ensure exchange situation stability, stability in the banking sector and other segments of the financial market.

