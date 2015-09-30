Kazakh President noted the need to address the root causes of violent extremism

NEW YORK - ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev took part in the Summit to combat violent extremism, the press service of Akorda reported.

In his speech, the President of Kazakhstan noted that violent extremism has become one of the most serious threats to peace and security, promoting the growth of international terrorism. Nursultan Nazarbayev highlighted the importance of recognizing terrorism as a global threat. Kazakhstan's President also pointed out the need for universal and mandatory for all countries rules and regulations of actions against terrorists and extremists. The Head of State stressed the importance of developing a single mechanism for the prosecution and extradition of persons involved in crimes of international terrorism and extremism. The President of Kazakhstan emphasized the need to address the root causes of violent extremism. In conclusion, Nursultan Nazarbayev said that Kazakhstan has become a member of the antiterrorist coalition fourteen years ago after the September 11 tragedy. "At the end of June the current year Astana hosted the Regional Conference of Central and South Asia on countering violent extremism. And we reiterate our commitment to the collective efforts aimed at eradicating violent extremism and international terrorism," said the President of Kazakhstan.