Kazakh President offers condolences over Kofi Annan's death

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Expressing his condolences over the death of former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to his family and loved ones, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

With deep sorrow, the Head of State learned the news about the death of former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan.

"As an internationally known politician, Kofi Annan devoted his life to establishing the global stability and peace.



Many years ago I was fortunate to meet Kofi Annan, one of the most sensible, sincere and great-hearted persons. We shared common stance on many topical issues of global development. I still recollect the warmth of our conversations and meetings," the telegram reads.

On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf, Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed condolences to the relatives and loved ones of Kofi Annan and the United Nations.