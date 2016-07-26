EN
    19:13, 26 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President offers condolences to China over deadly flooding

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping on the occasion of multiple deaths caused by flooding.

    It is with great sadness that the Head of State learnt about the massive flooding in a number of Chinese provinces that killed many people, the Akorda's press service reports.

    In the telegram the President of Kazakhstan extended his condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev also wished those injured speediest recovery and those affected by the flooding to mitigate its effects as soon as possible.

