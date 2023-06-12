EN
    21:14, 12 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi

    Photo: AFP
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan expressed condolences to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    Tokayev sent a letter of condolences to Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy, over the passing of prominent statesman, ex-premier of Italy Silvio Berlusconi.

    In his letter, the Kazakh Head of State noted the outstanding achievements of Silvio Berlusconi, who contributed greatly to the strengthening and development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Italy.


