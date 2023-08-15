EN
    Kazakh President offers condolences to President Putin over deadly petrol station fire

    Photo: akorda.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his condolences to President of Russia Vladimir Putin over the fatal explosion and fire at the petrol station in Makhachkala, Dagestan, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The Head of State on his own behalf and behalf of the people of Kazakhstan expressed sincerest condolences to the bereaved families and wished those injured sooner recovery.

    As earlier reported, 25 killed in Russia's petrol station fire.


