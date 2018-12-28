EN
    17:21, 28 December 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President OKs amendments on administrative territorial structure

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the Introduction of Amendments and Additions to Certain Legislative Enactments of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the Administrative Territorial Structure of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Countering the Shadow Economy," the press service of Akorda informed.

    The Head of State also signed the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Amendments to Certain Constitutional Laws of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the Administrative Territorial Structure of the Republic of Kazakhstan."

    The texts of the above laws are to be published in the press.

     

