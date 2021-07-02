Kazakh President, Olympic team members meet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On the eve of the XXXII Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo Kazakh President met with the members of the country’s Olympic team, the Akorda press service reports.

Addressing the sportsmen the Head of State noted that it is a great honor and responsibility to defend the country’s honor in the global sports competitions. Over the years of independence Kazakhstan won 71 Olympic medals, including 16 gold ones. More than 100 large sports facilities, as well as 16 world-class facilities, were built in the country.

The Head of State for the first time ever handed the State Flag of Kazakhstan to two flag bearers, Olympic champion Olga Rypakova and silver medalist Kamshybek Kunkabayev.