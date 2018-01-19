Kazakh President on three key aspects of cooperation with U.S.

NEW YORK-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan held a press conference for national and foreign mass media after the meeting of the UN Security Council in New York, Kazinform reports.

At the press conference, the Head of State touched upon the results of his official visit to the U.S., top priorities and prospects of Kazakhstan-U.S. relations as well as the agreements achieved in terms of ensuring international and regional security.



"I think the visit was a success. We have discussed a wide range of issues and found common ground. Kazakhstan has a lot to learn from the U.S., the world's largest economically developed country, in terms of many things, in particular the digital technologies sphere.



Nursultan Nazarbayev went on to name three key aspects of Astana-Washington cooperation.



"Firstly, the United States has supported Kazakhstan's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity since the early days of independence. Secondly, our countries has established close economic ties. During the visit, Kazakh and U.S. business signed the agreements totaling over $7.5 billion. The signing of the agreements will positively affect both nations. And, thirdly, we work together to ensure regional and global security and fight against terrorism," President Nazarbayev stressed.



The Kazakh leader called the fact that Kazakhstan serves as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and that he has chaired the UN Security Council Meeting a milestone in Kazakhstan's history.