TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:07, 23 May 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President opens KADEX-2018

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has opened today the V International Weapons Systems and Military Equipment Exhibition "KADEX-2018" in Astana. 

    As earlier reported, delegations from 48 countries are expected to attend it. 318 companies from 28 countries of the world are to showcase their exponents.

    The first day envisages exhibition performances of aviation equipment of Air Defense Forces of the Kazakh Armed Forces, and the air display team. Military and aviation technologies are to be showcased.

    Space Days of Kazakhstan 2018 international forum is to be held as part of KADEX-2018 dated to the 25th anniversary of Kazkosmos. Reps of the world's leading space agencies and companies of the world, cosmonauts arrived in Astana to participate in it.

    Advanced Def Tech conference is to wrap up the first day.

