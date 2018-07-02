EN
    16:12, 02 July 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President opens new kindergarten in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of Nursultan Nazarbayev visited today a new kindergarten, Almaty balabaqshasy, in the Kazakh capital.

    Designed for 240 children it is located on the left bank of the River Yessil, Akorda reports.

    The interior of the day-care centre lets children get to know about famous streets and avenues of Almaty city and get acquainted with its history. Names of kindergarten level groups match the themes associated with Almaty city.

