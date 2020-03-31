Kazakh President orders to reduce diesel price for agricultural producers

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed to reduce the price of diesel fuel to KZT165 per liter for agricultural producers, Kazinform correspondent reports.

President Tokayev noted that it was important to conduct spring field work in a timely manner. He added that KZT70 billion will be allocated from the budget and directed to farmers through the Agrarian Credit Corporation JSC. Head of State emphasized that a rate for end borrowers will not exceed 5%.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered to send additional KZT100 billion for the above mentioned purpose within the framework of «Economics of simple things» program. It is worth noting that the final rate under this program was unified in all sectors and amounted to 6%.