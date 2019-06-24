EN
    13:00, 24 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President orders to take immediate actions to eliminate explosion effects

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has assigned to take immediate actions to eliminate effects of the explosion occurred at the depot of the military unit located in Arys town, Kazinform reports referring to the President's Twitter account.

    "Charged the Defense and Interior Ministers, Turkestan region Governor to take immediate measures to eliminate consequences of the explosion taken place today in Arys. It is crucial to ensure people's safety and find out the probable cause of the accident," the Twitter post reads.

    The working group led by the Governor of the region was set up.

    Emergency Situations Department launched the 24-hour hotline 8 (7252) 44-94-72, 35-33-66 in Shymkent, 8 (7253) 35-83-02 in Turkestan region, 8 (7172) 53-32-84, 53-32-79 at the Emergency Situations Committee of the Interior Ministry.

