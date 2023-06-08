EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:41, 08 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President outlines Astana International Forum's mission

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, outlined the goals and tasks of the Astana International Forum, Kazinform reports.

    Addressing those gathered the President expressed sincere gratitude to special guests - the Emir of Qatar, the President of Kyrgyzstan, the Head of the Presidium of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, and other distinguished participants.

    The Head of State said the Astana International Forum is a dialogue platform. Its mission is to debate the global situation, outline the key challenges and crises facing the world, fend off challenges through dialogue in the spirit of mutual cooperation, restore and renew the common culture of multilateral relations, and amplify voices in support of peace, progress, and solidarity.

    The President noted the forum contributes to more active cooperation amid unprecedented geopolitical tensions.

    Tags:
    Astana International Forum President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!