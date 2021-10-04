Kazakh President pays visit to sports and health center in Gvardeiskiy village

GVARDEISKIY. KAZINFORM – As part of his visit to Zhambyl region, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a visit to the sports and health center in the village of Gvardeiskiy, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The President was presented the information on the center that 120 people can attend in two shifts. It houses volleyball, football, wrestling, boxing, taekwondo, and karate rooms. KZT431mln was provided from the national budget to construct the center as part of the Employment Business Map. Its aim is to engage the local population in physical exercises and sports.

The Head of State wished the young athletes success in the future and presented the fitness equipment.