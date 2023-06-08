EN
    21:30, 08 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President, Polpharma SA Supervisory Board Chairman hold talks

    None
    Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Chairman of Polpharma SA Supervisory Board Jerzy Starak to discuss the key directions of the company’s activities in Kazakhstan and its participation in the development of joint pharmaceutical projects, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
    Jerzy Starak told the Head of State about the construction of the largest research centre in Shymkent to create the cyclical turnaround in conformity with the best practices.

    The President highly appreciated Jerzy Starak’s contributions to the development of the country’s pharmaceutical industry.


