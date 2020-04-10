Kazakh President praises heroic health workers for staying in the frontline

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev once again praised the selfless and heroic work of all healthcare workers amid coronavirus pandemic during a session of the State Commission for State of Emergency, Kazinform reports.

President Tokayev emphasized that doctors and healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus infection are literary on the frontline and should be remunerated accordingly.

Earlier it was announced that all healthcare workers fighting Covid-19 in Kazakhstan will get additional payments.

Today the Head of State confirmed that some of the extra payments had already been made. He instructed the State Commission to control the process of payment, ensure its transparency and quickness.

«All additional payments [to the healthcare workers] should be made in the shortest time possible,» he said.

The Kazakh President also urged regional authorities to remunerate local healthcare workers, including nurses, for their selfless work.