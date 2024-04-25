Kazakh President praises people’s contribution to battle against floods

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to Kazakhstanis for their contribution to battling floods, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Addressing the XXXIII session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, the Head of State said Kazakhstan faced a devastating natural disaster that hit almost half of the country. But these hard days revealed the unity of the people bringing together rescuers, volunteers, civil servants, military, law enforcement agencies, civic activists, businesses, and youth.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the spirit of unity and solidarity swept the country.

The Head of State noted thanks to orchestrated efforts of the Government, state bodies, specialized services, and volunteers over 119,000 people, including 45,000 children, were timely evacuated from flood-hit areas to safer places.