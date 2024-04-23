Kazakh President praises ‘solidarity’ of fraternal Uzbekistan in the face of floods

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a telephone conversation with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed profound gratitude to Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the fraternal people of Uzbekistan for their solidarity and support in the face of colossal floods that hit several regions of Kazakhstan this spring.

The presidents went on to discuss further strengthening of Kazakh-Uzbek strategic partnership as well as implementation of earlier achieved agreements. Dynamic development of bilateral relations and cooperation at the regional level was emphasized.

The heads of state also exchanged views on the most pressing issues of regional and international agenda.