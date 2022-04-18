Kazakh President presented with proposals to demonopolize key economic sectors

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report by Chairman of the Agency for Protection and Development of Competition Serik Zhumangarin. He was briefed on the implementation of his tasks to the Agency as part of the reforms to demonopolize the economy of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

As Zhumangarin said, as a result of audits of the activity of the wholesale liquefied petroleum gas sellers the prosecutorial bodies and Agency identified violations to the tune of KZT5.5bn. Fines imposed on 193 retailer autogas sellers amounted to KZT103mln. According to recommendations of the Agency changes to the rules of the Energy Ministry for organizing and holding tenders of liquefied petroleum gas via e-trade platforms, including a 10% tender step to 3%.

Currently, investigations of Eurotransit Nur Zholy, Kazphosphat, Kazakhmys Corporation, and Kaskor-Transservice are underway. An analysis to detect signs of violations of antimonopoly legislation is conducted against Kazakh Temir Zhaloy, Kazakhtelecom, Aimak KazTransGas, and trade markets placing trade spaces under rent to sell foods.

In order to implement the instructions of the President to carry out a comprehensive analysis of monopoly groups, the Chairman put forward proposals to demonopolize markets of oil and oil products, natural gas, electricity, railway transport, services of civil aviation, public transport, telecommunication, and financial markets. Zhumangarin also reported on progress in developing the draft Competition Development Concept for 2022/26 aimed at demonopolizing the key trade markets and creating a favorable competitive environment for businesses.

The Head of State once again highlighted the underlying importance of the development of competition for the future of Kazakhstan and instructed to continue implementing systemic measures to demonopolize the key economic sectors as well as ensure control over their quality implementation.