TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    17:51, 14 February 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President presented with Sword of the Founder of the State of Qatar

    Kazakh President in Qatar
    Photo credit: akorda.kz

    The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, was presented with the Sword of the Founder of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The Sword of the Founder of the State of Qatar is the highest national decoration presented to kings, princes and heads of state.

    Kazakh President
    Photo credit: akorda.kz

     

    The sword has been copied as closely as possible to the original descriptions of parts of the Sword of the Founder of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani (1827- 1913).

    King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was the first among foreign leaders to receive the Sword of the Founder of the State of Qatar in 2016. Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani presented the Sword of the Founder to Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik Al Said in 2021 and King of Spain Felipe VI in 2022.

