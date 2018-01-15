Kazakh President Press Secretary on Nursultan Nazarbayev’s visit to U.S.

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Aidos Ukibay, the Press Secretary of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, answered Kazinform International News Agency's questions regarding Nursultan Nazarbayev's forthcoming official visit to the United States.

As the Press Secretary of the Head of State, you are aware of the Kazakh President's schedule. Just recently, you have shared the short-term plans of Nursultan Nazarbayev's activities. What event, in your opinion, will become one of the most crucial in the coming days?

No doubt, an official visit to the United States will be the key event when it comes to the activities of the Head of State. Top-level talks will be held during the visit. The agenda of the meeting between Nursultan Nazarbayev and U.S. President Donald Tramp outlines a wide range of issues. A special focus will be on further development of the bilateral political, trade and economic cooperation, attraction of U.S. investment into the Kazakh economy.

In addition, within the framework of our country's Presidency over the UN Security Council, the Head of State will take part in its meeting and address this global body.

In general, the program of that landmark visit is going to be eventful. It is planned that the Head of State will meet with the top American statesmen and businessmen.

The Press Service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan will provide detailed information on the course and results of the visit.

What economic benefits can be expected from the official visit of the President of Kazakhstan to the United States?

During the visit, the Presidents of the two countries are to adopt the Joint Statement on the enhanced strategic partnership for further deepening of the Kazakh-U.S. ties in the 21st century. They are also expected to sign a number of agreements totaling several billion dollars within the framework of the talks. Joint US-funded projects will cover various areas of Kazakhstan's economy.

The official visit of the Head of State to the United States will give a new positive momentum to the bilateral relations over the long term.

What is the significance of Kazakhstan's Presidency over the UN Security Council in January this year?

The event enhances our status and standing in the international arena. It is both a valuable experience for our diplomacy and the opportunity to participate in the process of making decisions that affect the situation in the world and the region.

The leadership in the UN Security Council committees will contribute to further strengthening of Kazakhstan's interaction with various countries of the world in the fight against today's challenges and threats.

Kazakhstan gets new opportunities to directly participate in shaping current global security agenda and internationally promote the most crucial interests and problems of the Central Asian region.

Thank you for the interview.