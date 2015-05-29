Kazakh President, Prime Minister of Vietnam meet in Burabai

BURABAI. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Tan Dung in the resort village of Burabai today, the president's press service informs.

At the meeting the sides discussed strengthening of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Vietnam in various directions, including commercial and economic, investment and energy spheres. President Nazarbayev stressed that Kazakhstan is interested in the development of political and economic ties with Vietnam, especially in the context of the free trade zone agreement that the country is going to sign with the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU). The Prime Minister of Vietnam, in turn, congratulated the Kazakh leader on winning the presidential elections in April 2015.