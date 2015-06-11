Kazakh President proposes instituting award for strengthening spiritual peace and accord

ASTANA. KAZAKHSTAN - Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has proposed launching a medal and a prize "For contribution to the development and strengthening of spiritual peace and accord".

He has made this statement at today's plenary session of the 5th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana. "It is important, in my opinion, to encourage those who call for dialogue of religions and cultures, those who create the highest examples of spirituality, tolerant relations between ethnic groups. I propose to institute an award for the contribution to the development and strengthening of spiritual peace and accord, as well as to launch a badge of honor for outstanding people who gather here," Nursultan Nazarbayev said. The Head of State noted that the prize would be awarded by the Board of religious leaders. It would be presented at plenary sessions of the Congress.