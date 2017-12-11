Kazakh President proposes Zhakyp Assanov as candidate to chair Supreme Court

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed Zhakyp Assanov as a candidate for the post of the Supreme Court Chairman, Akorda says on Twitter .

"The Head of State introduced Zhakyp Assanov as a candidate for the post of the Chairman of the Supreme Court to the Senate of the Parliament," the statement says. Later, it transpired that the Senate approved his candidacy for the post.

Zhakip Kazhmanovich Assanov was born in Kyzylorda on August 17, 1963.

He worked in the Prosecutor's Office of the Kyzylorda region and held various positions in the Kazakh Prosecutor General's Office, the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In 1996, he became the First Deputy Head of the Tax Police Department of South Kazakhstan region.

From February 2001 to February 2002, he worked as the First Deputy Prosecutor of Almaty city. He also was a prosecutor of Pavlodar region.

In June 2003, Mr. Assanov was appointed Vice Minister of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From 2005 to 2006, he worked as Deputy CEO of Atameken National Union of Entrepreneurs and Employers of Kazakhstan, Board Chairman of Directors of Kazakhstan Communal Systems JSC, as well as President and Member of the Board of Directors at Ordabasy Corporation JSC.

From 2007 to 2012, he was a member of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament as per the Nur Otan Party list and was a member of the Majilis's Committee on Legislation and Judicial and Legal Reform.

On September 6, 2012, by the Order of the Head of State, he was appointed Deputy Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan. On April 25, 2016, by the Decree of the Head of State, he was appointed the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan.