Kazakh President puts forward initiatives to bring Turkic speaking states closer

CHOLPON-ATA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev put forward a number of initiatives at the 6th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States in Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

President Nazarbayev believes that commercial and economic relations between member states of the council should be deepened through specific steps.



"First of all, we must make maximum use of the transit potential of our countries," said Nursultan Nazarbayev reminding that the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea signed in Aktau recently will promote transit potential of our region.



The Kazakh President also thinks that member states of the Cooperation Council should jointly use the opportunities offered by the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC).



"In order to turn AIFC into a regional hub we use new technologies and create new conditions for the development of financial instruments, concentration of capital and attraction of well-known investors and financial experts," proposed Nazarbayev, urging participants of the Summit to actively use AIFC services.



Nursultan Nazarbayev also emphasized that Kazakhstan's switchover to the Latin-based alphabet will bring Turkic speaking states closer together and suggested launching a new project "100 outstanding people of the Turkic World".



Member states of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States were also invited to participate in the development and construction of Turkestan and Turkestan region located in the heart of the Turkic world.



The fifth and final initiative President Nazarbayev put forward at the Summit is to organize the Turkic Council Young Leaders' Forum and focus more on the youth policy.