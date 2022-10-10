EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:52, 10 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President, Qatari Emir to hold meeting

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani are to meet as part of the latter’s visit to Kazakhstan on October 12, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    During the meeting, the two are expected to exchange views on the current regional and international issues, discuss prospects of bilateral investment and trade and economic cooperation.

    As part of the visit, an investment forum with the participation of the two countries’ major companies is to take place.

    The Qatari Emir is also to join the 6th CICA Summit.



    Photo: akorda.kz




    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan CICA Kazakhstan and Qatar News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!