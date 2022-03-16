Kazakh President ratifies amendments to agreement on protection of confidential information within EAEU

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the ratification of the Protocol to introduce changes to the Agreement on the protection of confidential information and responsibility for its disclosure in exercising the powers to monitor the unified competition rules of November 12, 2014, by the Eurasian Economic Commission, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

