Kazakh President ratifies Convention on part-time work

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Head of State signed the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on ratification of the Convention on part-time work (Convention 175), Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The text of the law shall be published in the press.

Notably, on March 31 deputies of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan adopted the law on ratification of the Convention on part-time work (Convention 175). The Convention provides for the protection of the rights and interests of workers involved in part-time work, including the right for holding collective talks, labor safety and protection, protection of rights of mothers, provision of a paid annual leave, and the rights of full-time workers.

The Convention’s ratification will ensure the further implementation of international standards in establishing part-time work and confirm Kazakhstan’s commitment to follow and implement the international norms in this field.