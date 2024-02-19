Kazakh President ratifies protocol relating to border-crossing points at Kyrgyz border

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan ratifying the protocol regarding the border-crossing points at the border with Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

The Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan ratifying the protocol on the introduction of changes to the protocol on terms and transitional provisions for the use of the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union as of May 29, 2014, certain international agreements that are part of the Eurasian Union law, and acts of the EAEU bodies by Kyrgyzstan due to the latter’s accession to the Treaty on the Earuasian Economic Union, signed on May 8, 2015, reads the statement from Akorda.

The text of the Law is to be published the press.