Kazakh President received Defense and Aerospace Industry Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has received Kazakh Defense and Aerospace Industry Minister Beibut Atamkulov, Akorda press service said.

The latter reported on the results of a set of organizational measures and preparations for the V International Exhibition of Weapons Systems and Military Equipment "KADEX-2018".



According to him, official delegations from 48 countries will visit the exhibition.



Following the results of the meeting the President has encharged the Minister with tasks.