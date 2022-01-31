Kazakh President receives 1st Deputy PM and Nur-Sultan Mayor

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received 1st Deputy PM of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar and Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov, the Akorda press service reports.

They reported on the socioeconomic and infrastructure development of the Kazakh capital city, construction of social facilities, gasification, completion of shared construction projects, attraction of investments, measures taken to stabilize the COVID-19 situation and vaccination rates.

The Head of State prioritized generation of jobs, and youth support tasks.

As stated there, no less than 16 new schools will be built in 2022.

Following the meeting the Head of State gave tasks on further development of the city.