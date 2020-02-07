Kazakh President receives Akhmetzhan Yessimov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has received Akhmetzhan Yessimov, chairman of the board of Samruk-Kazyna NWF, Akorda reports.

During the meeting, the Kazakh President was presented the results of the National Welfare Fund for 2019.

According to A. Yessimov, the main production and financial indicators of the fund have grown. Sales revenue increased from KZT10.1 trillion in 2018 to KZT10.7 trillion in 2019, net profit showed growth from KZT1.1 trillion in 2018 to KZT1.2 trillion in 2019. Assets of the fund increased by 10% and reached KZT26.5 trillion.

The head of Samruk-Kazyna NWF JSC also informed on the implementation of a set of measures aimed at supporting domestic production and ensuring a share of local content in procurement.