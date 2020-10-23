Kazakh President receives Akim of Kyzylorda region Gulshara Abdykalikova

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report on the main indicators of socio-economic development of Kyzylorda region for 9 months of 2020.

Gulshara Abdykalikova reported to the President on the elaboration of the Economic Development Plan of Kyzylorda region until 2023, which provides for the implementation of 265 projects in various sectors of the economy for 271 billion tenge and the creation of 4610 permanent jobs. According to her, 110 projects have already been launched this year for a total of 26 billion tenge with the creation of 2 thousand jobs, the Akorda press service reports.

The Head of State was also informed about the completion of work on harvesting grain and oilseeds on an area of 15.5 thousand hectares. Good indicators of rice harvesting in 551.3 thousand tons were achieved.

Akim Abdykalikova told the President about the implementation of the Employment Roadmap, which attracted 38 billion tenge for the implementation of infrastructure projects, and created more than 9 thousand jobs.

President Tokayev was also informed about the measures taken in the region to tackle coronavirus. According to Akim, currently all medical organizations are operating normally, and if necessary, it is possible to additionally deploy up to 3,200 beds in 21 infectious diseases hospitals. The region is fully provided with the necessary amount of medicines and protective equipment. Gulshara Abdykalikova informed the President about the launch of construction of a modular infectious diseases hospital for 200 beds, which is planned to be done by December 1, 2020.

At the end of the meeting, the Head of State gave the Akim of Kyzylorda region a number of instructions, including those related to the need to improve growth indicators in the processing industry, supporting SME, and diversify economic projects. President Tokayev also instructed to take special control of the epidemiological situation in the region.