Kazakh President receives Anti-Corruption Agency Chairman

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency Marat Akhmetzhanov, the Akorda press service reports.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was presented with a report on the results of the Agency’s activities and the execution of previously given Presidential instructions.

The President instructed the Head of the Anti-corruption Agency to strengthen the coordination of the state bodies work and other organizations to tackle corruption, emphasizing the need for legislative consolidation of effective levers of influence on managers who do not take proper measures to prevent corruption in the structures they head.

By the Presidential instructions, clear criteria will be developed to assess the effectiveness of the ministers and mayors activities in terms of combating corruption. Managers who take a passive position on this issue will be held accountable.

The Head of State stressed the importance of further increasing the transparency of budget spending.

Noting the priority of preventive measures, President Tokayev at the same time drew attention to the need for unconditional compliance with the principle of the inevitability of punishment for committing corruption crimes, with an emphasis on the search and return of funds and assets obtained by criminal means.