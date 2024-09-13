Kazakh President receives Asia Infrastructure Solutions Singapore Chairman

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Wong Heang Fine, the Chairman of Asia Infrastructure Solutions Singapore, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

The sides debated prospects for the development of the Alatau City project, and shared views on the efficient development of the city attracting foreign investments, technologies and competencies.

The Head of State said the Alatau city master plan co-developed with the Singapore’s Surbana Jurong was adopted this May.