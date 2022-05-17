Kazakh President receives birthday greetings from world leaders

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received congratulatory letters on the occasion of his birthday from leaders of foreign countries, governments, Parliament Speakers, heads of international organizations, diplomatic missions, and commercial structures, and reps of creative and scientific circles, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Congratulatory letters addressed to the Kazakh President were received from the Presidents of Russia, China, Turkey, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, South Korea, Chairmen of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, Russian Government, Federation Council, Duma, Eurasian Economic Commission Board, Secretary-General of the Organization of Turkic Speaking States, Executive Committee - Executive Secretary of the CIS, Secretary-General - Head of the Secretary of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly Board, CSTO Secretary-General, and so on.

The Uzbek, Turkmen, Tajik, and Azerbaijani Presidents congratulated the Kazakh Head of State over the phone.

Congratulatory letters are still received.



