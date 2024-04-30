EN
    15:57, 30 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President receives Business Rights Commissioner

    Photo credit: akorda.kz

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received newly appointed Business Rights Commissioner of Kazakhstan Kanat Nurov, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    The Head of State stressed the need to intensify the protection of the rights of entrepreneurs.

    Kasym-Jomart Tokayev set him tasks aimed at detecting business administrative barriers and measures to lift them, creating favorable conditions for the development of the country’s entrepreneurship.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan Business
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
