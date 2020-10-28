EN
    20:27, 28 October 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President receives Business Rights Commissioner

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Business Rights Commissioner of Kazakhstan Rustam Zhurssunov, the Akorda press service reports.

    He reported on the business rights protection activities and plans for further support of the country’s business. He also said that for the past four years considered were 25,000 complaints, 43% of which were resolved.

    Zhurssunov reported on coronavirus pandemic impact on the country’s business and business support suggestions.

    Following the meeting the Head of State set a number of tasks.


