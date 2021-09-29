Kazakh President receives Chair of Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Sahiba Gafarova, the Chair of Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, the Akorda press service.

During the meeting the Head of State highlighted activization of the interparliamentary dialogue between the countries.

He noted that parliamentary diplomacy assumes greater political importance as evidenced by the results of the TURKPA session held recently. The session was successful, the significant joint document was adopted there.

In her turn, Sahiba Gafarova thanked the Head of State for the meeting and conveyed the best wishes on behalf of the President of Azerbaijan and told about the TURKPA session outcomes.

She noted that Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are fraternal countries which have too much in common, common culture and traditions, the same time, the countries are strategic partners.