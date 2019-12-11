Kazakh President receives Chairman of Auyl party

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Ali Bektayev, chairman of the Auyl party, Kazinform reported with the reference to the press service of Akorda.

During the meeting Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed that the members of the Auyl party fully support the establishment of the National Council of Public Confidence and the Presidential Personnel Reserve as well as the initiatives of the Head of State aimed at improving the situation in agriculture.

The interlocutors discussed in detail the situation in the agricultural sector.

The leader of the party expressed his proposals aimed at improving the system of financial support. Ali Bektayev noted the timeliness of the President’s instructions providing the efficient use of agricultural lands and transfer of cultivated lands to farms.

In addition the Head of State was reported on the proposals of the Auyl party for the further development of the agricultural sector and the revival of remote rural settlements.