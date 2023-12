NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Andrey Kostin chairman of the Management Board of VTB Bank OJSC, Kazinform reported with a reference to the President’s Twitter account.

The chairman of the Management Board of VTB Bank OJSC told about the bank’s activities in Kazakhstan since 2009. It should be noted that VTB bank operates in 17 cities of the country.