Kazakh President receives Chairwoman of Supreme Audit Chamber

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Chairwoman of the Supreme Audit Chamber Natalya Godunova, Kazinform has learned from the Akroda press service.

The latter reported on the results of the Supreme Audit Chamber’s work for the first six months of 2023.

In the period under review, the Chamber conducted 12 audits in 121 state-run organizations with a total budget of 9.3 trillion tenge of public funds.

Following the meeting, the President set several tasks on auditing the application of budgetary means and the effectiveness of realization of state programs.