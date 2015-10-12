Kazakh President receives China’s Defense Minister Chang Wanquan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with Chang Wanquan Minister of the Republic of China, the press service of Akorda reported Monday.

During the meeting President Nazarbayev noted that Kazakhstan and China are at a new stage of cooperation. Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated the Minister of Defense of China on the successful carrying out of the Beijing military parade dedicated to the 70th anniversary of victory in the World War II. Kazakh President emphasized that in the course of the parade People's Liberation Army has demonstrated to the world its power and technical equipment. In this context the parties have stressed the importance of strengthening collaboration between the defense ministries of the two states. In addition, President noted that Kazakhstan highly appreciates China's security guarantees to the Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia. In turn, Chang Wanquan thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for the meeting and conveyed the greetings of President Xi Jinping. Chinese Defense Minister also noted the contribution of Nursultan Nazarbayev to the formation of the modern image of the country. "We believe you are the great politician and strategist. You have made an invaluable contribution to the development of Kazakhstan," he concluded.