TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:32, 20 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President receives CICA Secretary General

    Kazakh President
    Photo credit: akorda.kz

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received CICA Secretary General Kairat Sarybai, Kazinform News Agency quotes the Akorda press service.

    The latter reported on the development of initiatives and priorities of Kazakhstan as part of the country’s CICA chairmanship.

    The President noted Kazakhstan’s significant activities on the way of the CICA transformation into an international organization. He stressed the need for further consistent development of integration through increasing the efficiency of the permanent structures, as well as expanding geography and external relations.

    In conclusion the Head of State said Kazakhstan will continue to pay special attention to the activities of the CICA Secretariat and provide further assistance to its work at all levels.

    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan CICA
