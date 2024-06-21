Kazakh President receives credentials from ambassadors of four countries

Ambassadors of four countries presented their credentials to the Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, at the presidential residence Akorda, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Ambassador Abdullah Hussein Mohamed Jaber of Qatar, Rosalba Lo Bue Antico of Venezuela, Chea Sok of Cambodia and Joseph Nkurunziza of Burundi presented their credentials to the Kazakh President.

President Tokayev extended his congratulations to the ambassadors on the official beginning of their diplomatic missions in Kazakhstan and conveyed his best wishes and greetings to the Heads of their States.