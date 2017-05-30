Kazakh President receives Dauren Abayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev, Akorda press-service reports.

During the meeting, the Head of State was reported on accomplishment of the targets set for the Ministry of Information and Communications.

Nursultan Nazarbayev highlighted the importance of high-quality informational work on several fronts of the public policy.

"First, it is necessary to enhance coverage of the Industrial and Innovation Development Program implementation. The second is the activities made for implementing ‘Nurly Zhol' Infrastructural Development Program. For instance, you can tell about the positive aspects of the convergence between ‘Nurly Zhol' program and China's strategy ‘New Silk Road'. Under the infrastructural development we built 1,600 km of roads in the first year and 900 km last year. I told about it for several times, but the mass media has not mentioned this fact", the President of Kazakhstan said.

Also, the Head of State noted the need for media coverage of the infrastructural projects being implemented in the country's regions, stressing the importance of informational demonstration of Kazakhstan's transit transport potential.

In addition, Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized the importance of all-round informational support with regard to undertaking of the main provisions stated in Address "The 3rd Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness" and Nation Plan "100 Specific Steps".

The minister reported to the Kazakh President on the progress of "100 New Faces of Kazakhstan" project implementation and promotional work in all areas of spiritual modernization.

At the end, the Head of State gave a range of specific instructions.