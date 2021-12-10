Kazakh President receives Deputy Chairman of Turkey’s Justice and Development Party

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Deputy Chairman of Turkey’s Justice and Development Party and chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States Binali Yildirim, the Akorda press service reports.

Binali Yildirim congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and people of Kazakhstan on the 30th anniversary of Independence. On behalf of the President of Turkey he invited Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay an official visit to Ankara next year.

During the meeting the sides debated the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakhstan-Turkey strategic partnership, political, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation issues.