Kazakh President receives Education Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Education and Science Minister of Kazakhstan Kulyash Shamshidinova, the Akorda press service reports.

The Minister reported on the progress of realization of the State Education and Science Development Programme, as well as the measures aimed at the development of preschool, secondary, vocational and dual education in Kazakhstan.



The President noted the importance of further work to eliminate the three-shift education, build new schools and continue phased transition to trilingual education, charged to take specific measures to raise the status of a teacher.