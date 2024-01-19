Kazakh President receives Eni's Chief Operating Officer Natural Resources

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Guido Brusco, Eni's Chief Operating Officer Natural Resources, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The parties debated the results of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Eni in 2024 and the potential for further cooperation.

In 2023 the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) shipped a record 63.5 million tons of oil. The total amount of oil produced at the Kashagan and Karachaganak oilfields was 30.8 million tons.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highly appreciated the projects on the construction of wind and solar plants with a total capacity of 150 MW implemented in Aktobe and Turkistan regions.

As stated there, Eni plans to build a gas processing plant, a hybrid power plant in Mangistau region and a plant for processing vegetable oil into biodiesel.